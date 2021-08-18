Train operator CRCT reportedly told Lithuanian clients it would suspend direct freight operations. Photo: Xinhua
China halts rail freight to Lithuania as feud deepens over Taiwan
- Sources say state train operator CRCT has suspended transit of cargoes ‘until further notice’, though there has been no official confirmation
- It comes amid a diplomatic row over decision to allow Taipei to open a ‘Taiwanese representative office’ in the Baltic state
Topic | China-EU relations
