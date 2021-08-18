Train operator CRCT reportedly told Lithuanian clients it would suspend direct freight operations. Photo: Xinhua Train operator CRCT reportedly told Lithuanian clients it would suspend direct freight operations. Photo: Xinhua
China halts rail freight to Lithuania as feud deepens over Taiwan

  • Sources say state train operator CRCT has suspended transit of cargoes ‘until further notice’, though there has been no official confirmation
  • It comes amid a diplomatic row over decision to allow Taipei to open a ‘Taiwanese representative office’ in the Baltic state

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 11:17pm, 18 Aug, 2021

