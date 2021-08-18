Taliban fighters stand guard at the main gate leading to the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday. Photo: AP
Taliban takeover in Afghanistan spurs China and other neighbours to consider their alliances
- Following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, Beijing has identified stopping conflict spilling into its far western region of Xinjiang as a top priority
- A plan has been floated for a buffer zone patrolled by the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation to be set up at the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border
Topic | Afghanistan
Taliban fighters stand guard at the main gate leading to the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday. Photo: AP