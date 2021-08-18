Chinese and Tajik troops take part in an eight-day drill in Tajikistan’s high-altitude Pamirs region bordering China’s Xinjiang region and Afghanistan, in August 2019. Photo: Xinhua Chinese and Tajik troops take part in an eight-day drill in Tajikistan’s high-altitude Pamirs region bordering China’s Xinjiang region and Afghanistan, in August 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese and Tajik troops take part in an eight-day drill in Tajikistan’s high-altitude Pamirs region bordering China’s Xinjiang region and Afghanistan, in August 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Afghanistan
China /  Diplomacy

China conducts anti-terror drill with Tajikistan, as Afghan spillover worries grip central Asia

  • Central Asian nations bordering Afghanistan rendered particularly vulnerable to rising instability there, while China is wary of any impact on Xinjiang
  • The joint drills show mutual determination to combat terrorism and effectively respond to terrorist threats, China’s public security minister said

Topic |   Afghanistan
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 11:26pm, 18 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese and Tajik troops take part in an eight-day drill in Tajikistan’s high-altitude Pamirs region bordering China’s Xinjiang region and Afghanistan, in August 2019. Photo: Xinhua Chinese and Tajik troops take part in an eight-day drill in Tajikistan’s high-altitude Pamirs region bordering China’s Xinjiang region and Afghanistan, in August 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese and Tajik troops take part in an eight-day drill in Tajikistan’s high-altitude Pamirs region bordering China’s Xinjiang region and Afghanistan, in August 2019. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE