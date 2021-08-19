Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaving the Supreme Court of British Columbia during a lunch break in her extradition hearing in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Meng Wanzhou’s Canadian extradition hearings are over, almost 1,000 days after airport arrest
- A ruling on whether to free the Huawei executive or allow her to be sent to the US for trial will take months to deliver
- The judge is only allowed to consider inferences about evidence that support extradition, Canadian government lawyers say on the final day of hearings
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaving the Supreme Court of British Columbia during a lunch break in her extradition hearing in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters