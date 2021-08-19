Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (centre), tipped to become Afghanistan’s next president, pictured in Qatar after signing the 2020 peace agreement with the US which paved the way for the group’s resurgence. Photo: AFP
China demands clear cut to Taliban terror ties after ‘positive’ signs
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells his Turkish counterpart that next step for Afghanistan will depend on the militant group’s policy direction
- Wang says the Taliban’s pledges must be backed by specific policies and actions
Topic | Afghanistan
Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (centre), tipped to become Afghanistan’s next president, pictured in Qatar after signing the 2020 peace agreement with the US which paved the way for the group’s resurgence. Photo: AFP