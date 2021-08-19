Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said his country was ready to work with China on the Afghanistan issue. Photo: TNS
Iran, China vow regional security cooperation after Taliban’s Afghan takeover
- After presidents Ebrahim Raisi and Xi Jinping share phone call, Iran signals willingness to work with China on stability in Afghanistan, which borders both
- Beijing does not specify Afghanistan issue but says it will work with Tehran on common interests and regional security
Topic | Iran
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said his country was ready to work with China on the Afghanistan issue. Photo: TNS