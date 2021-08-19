China's ambassador to the United States Qin Gang “stressed that people-to-people relations underpin state-to-state relations”, according to China’s foreign ministry. Photo: Xinhua China's ambassador to the United States Qin Gang “stressed that people-to-people relations underpin state-to-state relations”, according to China’s foreign ministry. Photo: Xinhua
China's ambassador to the United States Qin Gang “stressed that people-to-people relations underpin state-to-state relations”, according to China’s foreign ministry. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China-US relations: against backdrop of tension, Beijing’s envoy talks of ‘old friends’ in Iowa

  • Qin Gang, China’s new ambassador to the US, continues seemingly friendly postures in his public statements, including a nod to President Xi’s visits to Iowa
  • Iowan farmers and agricultural associations have a firm commercial relationship with China and most are relatively friendly towards China, says academic

Topic |   US-China relations
Eduardo Baptista
Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 8:11pm, 19 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China's ambassador to the United States Qin Gang “stressed that people-to-people relations underpin state-to-state relations”, according to China’s foreign ministry. Photo: Xinhua China's ambassador to the United States Qin Gang “stressed that people-to-people relations underpin state-to-state relations”, according to China’s foreign ministry. Photo: Xinhua
China's ambassador to the United States Qin Gang “stressed that people-to-people relations underpin state-to-state relations”, according to China’s foreign ministry. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE