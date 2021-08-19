A member of the Taiwanese guard of honour raises the Taiwan flag during a daily ceremony at Liberty Square in Taipei. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA /dpa
Japan plans Taiwan party-level talks in move likely to anger Beijing
- Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party may hold online security dialogue as early as this month, Japanese media reported
- Beijing is concerned about growing Taiwan-Japan contact, and has repeatedly warned other governments, especially the US, against violating its one-China policy
Topic | Taiwan
