Liu Bing was active in dissident groups in China for almost a decade until he fled the country in May 2019. He was set to be deported next week. Photo: Twitter Liu Bing was active in dissident groups in China for almost a decade until he fled the country in May 2019. He was set to be deported next week. Photo: Twitter
Chinese human rights activist avoids imminent deportation from Germany

  • Liu Bing claims he will face ‘long-term detention without trial’ for taking part in protests in China
  • German authorities have granted an appeal against decision to reject his application for political asylum

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 10:43pm, 19 Aug, 2021

