China: don’t turn Afghanistan into a geopolitical battlefield

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells his British counterpart Dominic Raab that the war-torn country needs support, not pressure
  • Beijing has not officially recognised the Taliban as the new government but has demanded it cuts ties with terror groups

Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 6:54pm, 20 Aug, 2021

People carrying Afghanistan’s national flag march in the streets of Kabul despite the presence of Taliban fighters around them. Photo: TNS
