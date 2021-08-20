People carrying Afghanistan’s national flag march in the streets of Kabul despite the presence of Taliban fighters around them. Photo: TNS
China: don’t turn Afghanistan into a geopolitical battlefield
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells his British counterpart Dominic Raab that the war-torn country needs support, not pressure
- Beijing has not officially recognised the Taliban as the new government but has demanded it cuts ties with terror groups
Topic | Afghanistan
