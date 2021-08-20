A boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has been mooted over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
China upbeat on relations with Britain, urges against 2022 Olympics boycott
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi asks counterpart Dominic Raab to resist calls to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics as the pair share phone call
- Wang also urges a rejection of ‘politicisation’ of efforts to trace the origin of the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Britain
A boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has been mooted over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters