Britain
China /  Diplomacy

China upbeat on relations with Britain, urges against 2022 Olympics boycott

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi asks counterpart Dominic Raab to resist calls to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics as the pair share phone call
  • Wang also urges a rejection of ‘politicisation’ of efforts to trace the origin of the coronavirus pandemic

Catherine Wong
Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Aug, 2021

