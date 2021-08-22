A US soldier (C) point his gun towards an Afghan passenger at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)
Will US pull-out from Afghanistan really benefit China?
- Chinese diplomats and state media have been keen to capitalise on the American withdrawal, but Joe Biden says it will allow Washington to focus more on Beijing
- Diplomatic observers say the two countries’ different attitudes towards the Taliban could provide another area of contention
Topic | Afghanistan
A US soldier (C) point his gun towards an Afghan passenger at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)