Will US pull-out from Afghanistan really benefit China?

  • Chinese diplomats and state media have been keen to capitalise on the American withdrawal, but Joe Biden says it will allow Washington to focus more on Beijing
  • Diplomatic observers say the two countries’ different attitudes towards the Taliban could provide another area of contention

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 12:17pm, 22 Aug, 2021

A US soldier (C) point his gun towards an Afghan passenger at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)
