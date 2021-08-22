British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (bottom) hears heated reactions from MPs during an extraordinary session of parliament called on Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the Afghan government. Photo: AFP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (bottom) hears heated reactions from MPs during an extraordinary session of parliament called on Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the Afghan government. Photo: AFP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (bottom) hears heated reactions from MPs during an extraordinary session of parliament called on Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the Afghan government. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan
China /  Diplomacy

European leaders, staggered by Afghanistan’s collapse, are wary of China and Russia plans

  • Beijing and Moscow will ‘have the embassy presence, and this is going to change the geopolitical balance of power’, Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, says
  • In Britain, members of the ruling Conservative Party take the lead in criticising Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government

Topic |   Afghanistan
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 9:22am, 22 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (bottom) hears heated reactions from MPs during an extraordinary session of parliament called on Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the Afghan government. Photo: AFP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (bottom) hears heated reactions from MPs during an extraordinary session of parliament called on Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the Afghan government. Photo: AFP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (bottom) hears heated reactions from MPs during an extraordinary session of parliament called on Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the Afghan government. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE