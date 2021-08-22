German Chancellor Angela Merkel (centre) has been at the centre of the European Union’s relations with China. Photo: Reuters German Chancellor Angela Merkel (centre) has been at the centre of the European Union’s relations with China. Photo: Reuters
The highs and lows of Angela Merkel’s long relationship with China

  • A ‘golden age’ of relations between Berlin and Beijing is believed to be coming to an end as scepticism grows in Europe
  • The retiring German chancellor made 12 visits to China over the years but will not be returning to say farewell because of the pandemic

Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 22 Aug, 2021

