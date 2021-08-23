China remains in a twilight between aiming for carbon neutrality in 2060 but not yet giving up coal power. It is competing with the US for supremacy in the renewables technology race. Photo: AP China remains in a twilight between aiming for carbon neutrality in 2060 but not yet giving up coal power. It is competing with the US for supremacy in the renewables technology race. Photo: AP
China remains in a twilight between aiming for carbon neutrality in 2060 but not yet giving up coal power. It is competing with the US for supremacy in the renewables technology race. Photo: AP
Climate crisis unlikely to turn rivals China and the US into green collaborators

  • Can Beijing and Washington work together on climate issues while still engaged in rows over trade, human rights and other sources of tension?
  • While both sides have indicated carbon emissions must be urgently reduced, neither is likely to pass up the chance to be the world’s leader in a new technology

Eduardo BaptistaOwen ChurchillEcho Xie
Eduardo Baptista , Owen Churchill  and Echo Xie

Updated: 12:38pm, 23 Aug, 2021

