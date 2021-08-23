In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then US vice-president Joe Biden. They world leaders have not met in person since Biden became US President in January. Photo: AP Photo In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then US vice-president Joe Biden. They world leaders have not met in person since Biden became US President in January. Photo: AP Photo
exclusive | China-US tension: Xi-Biden meet may be further delayed as Beijing considers a virtual G20 seat

  • If they fail to meet in Rome in October, it would be the longest delay before a newly inaugurated US president met his Chinese counterpart since 1997
  • Politburo Standing Committee members have not taken any overseas trips since the pandemic and Xi has not hosted a foreign state leader since March 2020

Catherine Wong  and Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 11:24pm, 23 Aug, 2021

