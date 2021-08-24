The US granted 33,896 F1 visas to Chinese nationals in June, a significant increase from only 8 F1 visas in June 2020. Photo: AP The US granted 33,896 F1 visas to Chinese nationals in June, a significant increase from only 8 F1 visas in June 2020. Photo: AP
The US granted 33,896 F1 visas to Chinese nationals in June, a significant increase from only 8 F1 visas in June 2020. Photo: AP
US gets back to granting visas for Chinese students as numbers rebound to pre-pandemic levels

  • China is the largest source of international students in the US, with more than 380,000 active students in the country last year
  • Education consultants in China report continuing strict scrutiny by the US for postgraduate students in hi-tech, strategic or ‘sensitive’ fields

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 6:00am, 24 Aug, 2021

