Aircraft carriers and warships participate in last year’s joint exercises by the navies of India, US, Japan and Australia, in the Northern Arabian Sea on November 17. Photo: Indian Navy via AP
US-led Quad plans joint naval exercises as China tensions boil over
- Four-day manoeuvre off Guam will be the second time the US, Indian, Australian and Japanese navies stage joint drills under Malabar exercise
- This comes amid rising tensions between China and the US on multiple fronts, from Taiwan and Southeast Asia to Afghanistan
Topic | South China Sea
