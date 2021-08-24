A damaged vehicle is seen at the site of the blast in Gwadar. The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. Photo: Xinhua A damaged vehicle is seen at the site of the blast in Gwadar. The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. Photo: Xinhua
A damaged vehicle is seen at the site of the blast in Gwadar. The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. Photo: Xinhua
Terrorism
China /  Diplomacy

Pakistan attack targeting Chinese adds to concern over security threats

  • Suicide bombing on Friday was aimed at a convoy of Chinese engineers in the country’s southwest
  • Analyst says situation is now ‘clearly worse’ for workers on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects

Topic |   Terrorism
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 10:00am, 24 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A damaged vehicle is seen at the site of the blast in Gwadar. The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. Photo: Xinhua A damaged vehicle is seen at the site of the blast in Gwadar. The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. Photo: Xinhua
A damaged vehicle is seen at the site of the blast in Gwadar. The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE