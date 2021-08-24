Yidiresi Aishan was detained in Morocco after the Interpol alert was raised. Photo: Handout
Xinjiang: Interpol cancels alert for Uygur man sought by China
- Red notice caused Morocco to detain Yidiresi Aishan and start extradition proceedings after he travelled there from Turkey, his home since 2012
- Beijing has been accused of misusing the Interpol system to repatriate overseas dissidents
