Iran takes part in 2019’s joint drills with Russia and China, and the three navies are set to collaborate again in the coming months. Photo: AFP
China-Russia-Iran naval drill announcement ‘shows support for Tehran’
- Annual exercises in Persian Gulf in late 2021 or early 2022 were announced to show support for Iran in international affairs, Chinese observer says
- Stated aim of the drills is ensuring international shipping safety and combating pirates
Topic | China's military
Iran takes part in 2019’s joint drills with Russia and China, and the three navies are set to collaborate again in the coming months. Photo: AFP