China-Russia-Iran naval drill announcement ‘shows support for Tehran’

  • Annual exercises in Persian Gulf in late 2021 or early 2022 were announced to show support for Iran in international affairs, Chinese observer says
  • Stated aim of the drills is ensuring international shipping safety and combating pirates

Rachel Zhang
Updated: 3:37pm, 24 Aug, 2021

Iran takes part in 2019’s joint drills with Russia and China, and the three navies are set to collaborate again in the coming months. Photo: AFP
