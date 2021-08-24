The Lithuanian Embassy in Beijing. China demanded Lithuania recall its ambassador after Vilnius allowed Taiwan to set up an office under its own name. Photo: AFP The Lithuanian Embassy in Beijing. China demanded Lithuania recall its ambassador after Vilnius allowed Taiwan to set up an office under its own name. Photo: AFP
Taiwan lashes out at Beijing in global call to stand by Lithuania

  • Ties with Lithuania based on shared values of freedom, democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law, Taipei’s foreign ministry asserts
  • Visit by head of Lithuania’s Taiwanese relations group tipped to further provoke Beijing, which has imposed a slew of sanctions over de facto embassy row

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 6:22pm, 24 Aug, 2021

