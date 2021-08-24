The Lithuanian Embassy in Beijing. China demanded Lithuania recall its ambassador after Vilnius allowed Taiwan to set up an office under its own name. Photo: AFP
Taiwan lashes out at Beijing in global call to stand by Lithuania
- Ties with Lithuania based on shared values of freedom, democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law, Taipei’s foreign ministry asserts
- Visit by head of Lithuania’s Taiwanese relations group tipped to further provoke Beijing, which has imposed a slew of sanctions over de facto embassy row
Topic | Taiwan
The Lithuanian Embassy in Beijing. China demanded Lithuania recall its ambassador after Vilnius allowed Taiwan to set up an office under its own name. Photo: AFP