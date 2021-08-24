China’s foreign policy priorities will still be to “manage differences and focus on cooperation” with the US. Photo: Shutterstock
China renews warning to US over threats to national interest
- Beijing still focused on managing differences with Washington but also strengthening ties with Moscow, People’s Daily article says
- Importance of relations with Europe and China’s neighbours also stressed
Topic | US-China relations
China’s foreign policy priorities will still be to “manage differences and focus on cooperation” with the US. Photo: Shutterstock