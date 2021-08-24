US Vice-President Kamala Harris visits the USS Tulsa in Singapore on Monday. Photo: Reuters US Vice-President Kamala Harris visits the USS Tulsa in Singapore on Monday. Photo: Reuters
China-US relations: Beijing hits out at American credibility as Kamala Harris moves to reassure Asia

  • Amid the US vice-president’s trip to Singapore and Vietnam, China’s foreign ministry points to chaos in Afghanistan as true ‘American-led rules and order’
  • Harris criticised Beijing’s vast claims and actions in the South China Sea as undermining the rules-based order and threatening the sovereignty of nations

Catherine Wong
Updated: 11:00pm, 24 Aug, 2021

