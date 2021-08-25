An officer from Customs and Border Protection working with a dog to check parcels for fentanyl at John F Kennedy Airport in New York in 2019. Photo: AFP
China has failed to cut its fentanyl trafficking, US congressional panel finds
- ‘China remains the primary country of origin for illicit fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances,’ US-China Economic and Security Review Commission says
- Rather than ship directly into US, Chinese manufacturers now send raw materials to Mexico, where cartels make the drug then deliver it across the border
Topic | Fentanyl and other opioids
