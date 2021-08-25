South Africa’s first commercial 5G network uses equipment from Chinese firm Huawei. China plans to increase digital cooperation and investments in Africa. Photo: Bloomberg South Africa’s first commercial 5G network uses equipment from Chinese firm Huawei. China plans to increase digital cooperation and investments in Africa. Photo: Bloomberg
China seeks to expand influence in Africa with more digital projects

  • Assistant foreign minister tells forum that cooperation will be stepped up in areas like the digital economy, smart cities and 5G networks
  • It comes as strategic rival the United States is also trying to boost trade and investment with African nations

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 7:00pm, 25 Aug, 2021

