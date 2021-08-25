WHO investigators visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology earlier this year. Photo: AFP
China steps up criticism of ‘anti-science’ US over Covid-19 origins report
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the report, due to be released this week, will serve Washington’s ‘political purposes’
- Joe Biden ordered the intelligence services to carry out the investigation due to concerns about the WHO’s initial investigation in Wuhan
