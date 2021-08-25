Pictures from this week’s drill by the Indian and Philippine navies. Photo: Facebook
India conducts joint naval exercise with Philippines as it seeks to expand South China Sea role
- Monday’s exercise in the disputed waters was the latest in a series of efforts to expand the country’s presence in the region
- India will also join its Quad partners – the US, Australia and Japan – amid its growing concern about China’s rise
