Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Wednesday. Photo: AP Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China, Russia agree to work together to prevent security risks spilling over from Afghanistan

  • Xi Jinping says Beijing is willing to work with others to encourage inclusive political structure in Kabul, cut off from terror groups
  • In phone call, Vladimir Putin says the countries can cooperate to maintain regional stability as well as ‘resist interference from external forces’

Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 8:58pm, 25 Aug, 2021

