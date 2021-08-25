Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China, Russia agree to work together to prevent security risks spilling over from Afghanistan
- Xi Jinping says Beijing is willing to work with others to encourage inclusive political structure in Kabul, cut off from terror groups
- In phone call, Vladimir Putin says the countries can cooperate to maintain regional stability as well as ‘resist interference from external forces’
Topic | China-Russia relations
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Wednesday. Photo: AP