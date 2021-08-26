A Wall Street group is preparing to resume discussions with Chinese government officials about financial regulatory matters. Photo: AP A Wall Street group is preparing to resume discussions with Chinese government officials about financial regulatory matters. Photo: AP
US-China financial regulatory talks to resume between Wall Street, Beijing

  • Wall Street group working outside US government plans discussions with high-level Chinese officials on market access, regulation
  • Agenda to include China opening up its markets and inspections of its companies’ financial audits by US regulator

Updated: 10:00am, 26 Aug, 2021

