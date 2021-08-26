Wuhan Institute of Virology is at the centre of a lab leak theory about the origins of the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters Wuhan Institute of Virology is at the centre of a lab leak theory about the origins of the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
Chinese embassy steps up Beijing’s protests before US Covid-19 report

  • Embassy in Washington publishes commentary before release of US intelligence report on Covid-19’s origins, dismissing Wuhan lab leak theory
  • It says US media rejected its attempts to explain China’s position, and repeats Beijing’s claims that the virus may have come from US labs

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 1:23pm, 26 Aug, 2021

