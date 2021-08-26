Sing Tao is the oldest Chinese-language paper in Hong Kong. Photo: Nathan Tsui
Hong Kong newspaper Sing Tao forced to register US arm as a foreign agent
- It is the first media outlet from the city forced to make the registration after the Department of Justice ruled its operations constituted political activity
- Previously state media outlets including the state news agency Xinhua and television channel CGTN have had to make the same registration
Topic | US-China relations
