Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on August 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on August 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on August 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Huawei
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese envoy speaks to Meng Wanzhou by phone, sends message for Canada to rectify ‘serious mistake’

  • ‘Any action to bully or oppress the Chinese people will be met with a painful strike,’ Cong Peiwu tells detained Huawei executive
  • Cong made the call on the eve of the 1000-day anniversary of Meng’s arrest, offering her his deep sympathy and condolences

Topic |   Huawei
Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 9:26pm, 26 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on August 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on August 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on August 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE