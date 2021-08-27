The deadly explosions outside the airport in Kabul reportedly killed more than 60 and wounded many more. Photo: AP The deadly explosions outside the airport in Kabul reportedly killed more than 60 and wounded many more. Photo: AP
Kabul airport attack sends message to Taliban not to work with US, Chinese expert says

  • Bombings show Islamic State is taking advantage of chaos and warning the Taliban against a truce with the Americans, according to observers
  • ‘The message is that Isis-K will not give up confrontation with the US like the Taliban,’ one expert says

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 12:33pm, 27 Aug, 2021

