The deadly explosions outside the airport in Kabul reportedly killed more than 60 and wounded many more. Photo: AP
Kabul airport attack sends message to Taliban not to work with US, Chinese expert says
- Bombings show Islamic State is taking advantage of chaos and warning the Taliban against a truce with the Americans, according to observers
- ‘The message is that Isis-K will not give up confrontation with the US like the Taliban,’ one expert says
Topic | Afghanistan
The deadly explosions outside the airport in Kabul reportedly killed more than 60 and wounded many more. Photo: AP