What is the Wakhan Corridor and why is China worried about it?

  • China has always been wary of narrow, isolated strip of Afghan land high in the mountains becoming a conduit for Uygur militancy in Xinjiang
  • The Taliban’s coming to power in Afghanistan has compounded China’s worries of a spillover, given the militant Islamic group’s ties with the ETIM

Kinling Lo
Updated: 10:00pm, 27 Aug, 2021

Traders from Pakistan travel with yaks and cattle brought from the Wakhan Corridor of Badakhshan province in northern Afghanistan in 2017. Photo: AFP
