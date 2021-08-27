US Vice-President Kamala Harris (left) and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc pose at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Kamala Harris in Vietnam: China takes shot at US’ bullying South China Sea claims
- Chinese embassy in Hanoi accuses Washington of stoking tensions between neighbours in the contested waters
- Differences in political values and government systems stand in way of alignment between Vietnam and US, analysts say
Topic | US-China relations
