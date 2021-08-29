Based in Nigeria, mobile-payments platform OPay has raised US$400 million, pushing its valuation to US$2 billion. Photo: Handout Based in Nigeria, mobile-payments platform OPay has raised US$400 million, pushing its valuation to US$2 billion. Photo: Handout
Based in Nigeria, mobile-payments platform OPay has raised US$400 million, pushing its valuation to US$2 billion. Photo: Handout
Chinese investors are again pouring millions into Africa’s fintech start-ups

  • Venture capital funds return to the emerging market after staying away because of the economic uncertainty of the pandemic
  • Mobile-payment platforms are among the recipients in a region where many don’t have bank accounts or rely on alternative financial services

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 8:00pm, 29 Aug, 2021

