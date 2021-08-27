Troops fast-rope out of a Chinese military helicopter during joint war games with Russia in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region in northwestern China on August 13. Photo: Handout via AP Troops fast-rope out of a Chinese military helicopter during joint war games with Russia in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region in northwestern China on August 13. Photo: Handout via AP
Troops fast-rope out of a Chinese military helicopter during joint war games with Russia in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region in northwestern China on August 13. Photo: Handout via AP
Afghanistan
China /  Diplomacy

Afghan crisis draws China and Russia closer on Central Asian stability as both step up army drills

  • PLA and Russian troops to take part in anti-terror drills under SCO banner amid rising worries over security fallout in Central Asia after US exits Afghanistan
  • Beijing and Moscow driven by shared US rivalry and concerns about spillovers from the Afghan crisis, now compounded by the Isis-K bombings in Kabul

Topic |   Afghanistan
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 11:00pm, 27 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Troops fast-rope out of a Chinese military helicopter during joint war games with Russia in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region in northwestern China on August 13. Photo: Handout via AP Troops fast-rope out of a Chinese military helicopter during joint war games with Russia in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region in northwestern China on August 13. Photo: Handout via AP
Troops fast-rope out of a Chinese military helicopter during joint war games with Russia in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region in northwestern China on August 13. Photo: Handout via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE