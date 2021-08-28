A Taliban fighter looks at Taliban flags and posters of leaders in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday. Photo: AP A Taliban fighter looks at Taliban flags and posters of leaders in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
China / Diplomacy

Why China is in no rush to endorse the Taliban in Afghanistan

  • Beijing was talking to the militant group before its takeover of the Central Asian nation but doubts remain about what the group can and will do
  • China is pursuing a policy of ‘constructive intervention’, a long, pragmatic game in contrast to that of the US

Catherine Wong
Updated: 6:00am, 28 Aug, 2021

