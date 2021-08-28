A sculpture depicting figure skaters stands at Shougang Industrial Park, near facilities housing the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Photo: Reuters
Allow full right to protest at Beijing Winter Olympics, European athletes’ body says
- Athletes don’t have a say on the host city but may face a backlash for attending amid concerns over China’s human rights record, says union
- Call from ‘collective voice of European athletes’ comes amid increasing support in the West for a ‘diplomatic boycott’ of the Games
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
A sculpture depicting figure skaters stands at Shougang Industrial Park, near facilities housing the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Photo: Reuters