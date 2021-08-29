The virus was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019, but its origins remain unknown. Photo: STR/ AFP
China says US intelligence report into Covid-19 origins will unleash new wave of anti-Asian racism
- The embassy in Washington denounced the ‘unscientific’ report for ‘scapegoating’ China and warned it would prompt violence and discrimination
- The report compiled by the intelligence service was inconclusive, but could not rule out the possibility the coronavirus leaked from a laboratory
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
