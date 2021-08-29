Tenke Fungurume, a copper and cobalt mine, is majority owned by China Molybdenum. Photo: Reuters Tenke Fungurume, a copper and cobalt mine, is majority owned by China Molybdenum. Photo: Reuters
Tenke Fungurume, a copper and cobalt mine, is majority owned by China Molybdenum. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Congo reviews Chinese mine contracts after President Felix Tshisekedi pushes back against deals favouring foreign firms

  • DRC government forms commission to determine and assess mineral resources at Tenke Fungurume Mining copper and cobalt project, majority-owned by China Moly
  • Scrutiny of mining contracts is not surprising given the current higher copper and cobalt prices, say observers

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00pm, 29 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tenke Fungurume, a copper and cobalt mine, is majority owned by China Molybdenum. Photo: Reuters Tenke Fungurume, a copper and cobalt mine, is majority owned by China Molybdenum. Photo: Reuters
Tenke Fungurume, a copper and cobalt mine, is majority owned by China Molybdenum. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE