Taliban fighters on patrol in Kabul. Yue said the group “likes to explain its own ideas”. Photo: AP
China’s special Afghan envoy optimistic about future relations with ‘friendly’ Taliban
- Yue Xiaoyong tells a Chinese news portal that the militant group ‘like to exchange ideas and listen to what people say and explain things’
- Beijing has indicated it is keen to work with the Taliban to ensure stability and combat terrorism
Topic | China-Afghanistan relations
Taliban fighters on patrol in Kabul. Yue said the group “likes to explain its own ideas”. Photo: AP