Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, political chief of Afghanistan's Taliban, in Tianjin, China, in July. Photo: Xinhua
Top China diplomat Wang Yi tells US counterpart Anthony Blinken all sides must ‘proactively guide’ the Taliban

  • In phone conversation, Wang says coordination between China and the US over Afghanistan would depend on Washington’s policies towards Beijing in other areas
  • He accuses US of ‘double standard’ in efforts to eradicate terrorism in Afghanistan

Robert Delaney
Updated: 3:16am, 30 Aug, 2021

