A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of the August 26 twin suicide bombs at Kabul airport on Friday. Photo: AFP A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of the August 26 twin suicide bombs at Kabul airport on Friday. Photo: AFP
A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of the August 26 twin suicide bombs at Kabul airport on Friday. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China reminds US of its obligations to Afghanistan as deadline for withdrawal looms

  • Taliban needs guidance and support to establish governance norms and embark on peaceful reconstruction, senior Beijing diplomats say
  • The US needs to ‘learn its lesson’ after its 20 years of military intervention in the war-torn country ends in chaos

Topic |   US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 12:58pm, 30 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of the August 26 twin suicide bombs at Kabul airport on Friday. Photo: AFP A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of the August 26 twin suicide bombs at Kabul airport on Friday. Photo: AFP
A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of the August 26 twin suicide bombs at Kabul airport on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE