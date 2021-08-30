A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of the August 26 twin suicide bombs at Kabul airport on Friday. Photo: AFP
China reminds US of its obligations to Afghanistan as deadline for withdrawal looms
- Taliban needs guidance and support to establish governance norms and embark on peaceful reconstruction, senior Beijing diplomats say
- The US needs to ‘learn its lesson’ after its 20 years of military intervention in the war-torn country ends in chaos
Topic | US withdrawal from Afghanistan
A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of the August 26 twin suicide bombs at Kabul airport on Friday. Photo: AFP