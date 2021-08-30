A US soldier stands guard at Kabul’s airport on Friday, a day after deadly attacks claimed by Islamic State. Photo: Kyodo A US soldier stands guard at Kabul’s airport on Friday, a day after deadly attacks claimed by Islamic State. Photo: Kyodo
A US soldier stands guard at Kabul’s airport on Friday, a day after deadly attacks claimed by Islamic State. Photo: Kyodo
China /  Diplomacy

Will China’s demands on US block cooperation on Afghanistan?

  • Afghanistan and the Taliban were on the agenda of phone call between US Secretary of State Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday
  • Wang insists demands be heard before China considers working with the US even though both have an interest in countering extremism and aiding reconstruction

Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 30 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A US soldier stands guard at Kabul’s airport on Friday, a day after deadly attacks claimed by Islamic State. Photo: Kyodo A US soldier stands guard at Kabul’s airport on Friday, a day after deadly attacks claimed by Islamic State. Photo: Kyodo
A US soldier stands guard at Kabul’s airport on Friday, a day after deadly attacks claimed by Islamic State. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE