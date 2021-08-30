Ethiopia is among 12 countries that account for two-thirds of total investment in Africa by Chinese companies. Photo: AFP
Chinese firms’ direct investment in Africa rises despite Covid-19
- US$2.96 billion invested in Africa by Chinese enterprises in 2020, up from 2019’s US$2.7 billion
- 12 nations have accounted for two-thirds of total investment by Chinese firms in the continent, according to China-Africa Business Council
Topic | China-Africa relations
