The Taliban took over the Afghan capital Kabul two weeks ago but is confronting an economic crisis that could spiral into a humanitarian disaster. Photo: AP The Taliban took over the Afghan capital Kabul two weeks ago but is confronting an economic crisis that could spiral into a humanitarian disaster. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
China /  Diplomacy

How China and the US could talk to the Taliban together

  • The two countries make common cause in preventing Afghanistan from descending into extremism, analysts say
  • But there’s one big issue standing in the way

Topic |   Afghanistan
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00am, 31 Aug, 2021

