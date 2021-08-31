The Canada Revenue Agency’s response to a 2016 freedom-of-information request on housing prices was received by the South China Morning Post after five years. Photo: Ian Young
Canada tax agency reveals secret study linking home prices to millionaire migration, five years after freedom-of-information request
- The 1996 study found rich migrants made more than 90 per cent of luxury purchases in two Vancouver municipalities while declaring refugee-level incomes
- A freedom-of-information expert said the study could have swayed the city’s notoriously unaffordable housing market, and delaying its release was a ‘tragedy’
Topic | Vancouver
The Canada Revenue Agency’s response to a 2016 freedom-of-information request on housing prices was received by the South China Morning Post after five years. Photo: Ian Young