AmCham Southwest, a non-profit based in the city of Chengdu and representing over 300 member companies, was established in 1996. Photo: Shutterstock
AmCham in southwest China suspends operations at ‘48 hours’ notice’
- Group tells members it is acting in accordance with relevant Chinese laws, as person familiar with matter flags ‘compliance issue’ related to non-profits
- Website of Chengdu-based AmCham Southwest, representing over 300 member companies, was down for maintenance on Tuesday and its WeChat account name had changed
