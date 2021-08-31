AmCham Southwest, a non-profit based in the city of Chengdu and representing over 300 member companies, was established in 1996. Photo: Shutterstock AmCham Southwest, a non-profit based in the city of Chengdu and representing over 300 member companies, was established in 1996. Photo: Shutterstock
AmCham in southwest China suspends operations at ‘48 hours’ notice’

  • Group tells members it is acting in accordance with relevant Chinese laws, as person familiar with matter flags ‘compliance issue’ related to non-profits
  • Website of Chengdu-based AmCham Southwest, representing over 300 member companies, was down for maintenance on Tuesday and its WeChat account name had changed

Sarah Zheng in Beijing and Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 8:11pm, 31 Aug, 2021

